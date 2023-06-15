ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced to 11-22 years in state prison on Wednesday. In May, Ryan Critcher was convicted of nine charges relating to a domestic violence case.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, on or about July 12, 2021, Critcher violated an order of protection issued on behalf of a victim at a Central Avenue home in Colonie. Authorities say Critcher had a sledgehammer with the intent to use it against a different victim.

Sequentially, authorities say Critcher, on or about November 30, 2021, violated an order of protection and injured that same victim in the area of Besch Avenue in Albany. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says Critcher would go on to violate an order of protection between December 8, 2021, and May 19, 2022, by repeatedly attempting to contact the victim.