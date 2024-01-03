ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ernest Legree, 20, of Albany, was sentenced to ten years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. Legree pled guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, satisfying a four-count indictment.

According to the indictment, Legree possessed an illegal handgun and fired upon an occupied vehicle on November 30, 2022. Additionally, Legree allegedly possessed an illegal handgun on January 20 and 30, 2023.

No injuries were reported in the shooting. Assistant District Attorney Bryanne Perlanski handled the prosecution of this case.