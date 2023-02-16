ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 42-year-old Albany man was convicted of two counts of attempted robbery, late Tuesday afternoon in Albany County Supreme Court. A jury found Terrence Anthony guilty after short deliberations.

Anthony could face up to 15 years behind bars when he is sentenced by the Hon. Roger McDonough on March 24. According to court documents, he tried to rob someone at gunpoint on May 20, 2022, near Broad Street.

Anthony is one of four men who were charged with the Jan. 30, 2021, murder of Shanita Thomas. According to an eight-count indictment unsealed on Oct. 7, 2022, Anthony, along with Vramir Branch, 33, Marcel Perry, 35, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, shot Thomas at a party on Central Avenue.

Because of the active murder case, Anthony might be subject to a Persistent Felon designation. That title “could carry an enhanced sentence,” Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares explained.