ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was found dead in a Rutland, Vermont, apartment after reports of a physical altercation, according to Rutland City Police. Police say Santonieo Miller, 35, was pronounced dead, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, Rutland Police responded to 50 Cherry Street Apartment 2 for an active physical altercation. Upon arriving, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Miller, was pronounced dead at the residence.

The death is under investigation. Members from the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search team are leading the investigation, along with the Rutland City Police Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (802) 773-5894.