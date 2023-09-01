ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after fleeing police patrol and later being found with a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs. According to Albany Police, Jovonte Heard, 22, faces several charges.

On Thursday, around 6:45 p.m., police say they saw Heard with an open alcohol container on a city street. Police say they attempted to stop him for the open container, but he fled on foot.

Police say after taking him into custody, they found Heard was in possession of a loaded handgun. Additionally, Heard had a quantity of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone pills.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Possession of an alcoholic beverage in an open container

Heard was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.