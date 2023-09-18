ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a search warrant was executed Saturday morning on Quail Street. Shaquan Canteen, 38, was arraigned Sunday morning in Albany City Criminal Court.

On Saturday, around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Quail Street and Second Street for reports of a domestic-related incident. Police say during the investigation, detectives found a loaded revolver inside the residence. He was taken into custody and remanded to the Albany County Jail.