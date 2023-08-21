ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 35-year-old man accused of assaulting a woman in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue on December 19, 2021, appeared in court on Monday morning. Jeffrey Everett was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, assault in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree.

The indictment alleges that Everett had an illegal, loaded firearm on the same day of the assault. Everett was also accused of possessing cocaine and crack cocaine with the intent to sell it in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue on or about January 24, 2022.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 6. Everett faces up to 27 years in state prison.