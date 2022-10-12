ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Monday. Michael Miller, 31, faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

Deputies said that they tried to pull over a car—later identified as being driven by Miller—for speeding on Monday, but that he sped up once they turned their emergency lights on. They said that he wouldn’t yield the right of way to other cars, and hit one.

After the alleged collision, police said Miller tried to get away but was instead arrested only a short distance from his car. According to police, Miller had a loaded gun, hidden in his pants, and narcotics like oxycodone pills. Police said that they suspect the pills to be counterfeit and that they’re actually pressed with fentanyl.

Charges