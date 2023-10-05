ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department arrested a 31-year-old on Wednesday night following a report of a burglary in process on Liebel Street. Officers located Robert Graham of Albany inside the residence and in possession of a loaded handgun.

Graham was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and criminal contempt in the first degree.

Graham was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail. No injuries were reported.