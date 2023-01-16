ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested in late December of 2022 and faces additional charges after allegedly soliciting children under the age of 12 for sexual exploitation. Louis Maniscalco, 39, faces a slew of charges.

On December 20, 2022, at about 8:30 a.m., Troopers were contacted by a concerned person who reported that Maniscalco had inappropriate contact with the child. The complaint sparked an investigation, which unveiled that Maniscalco had tried to get the child to engage in sexual activity on multiple occasions, according to police.

After his arrest, Maniscalco was arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court. There, he was sent to Albany County Jail instead of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

On January 12, investigators of the Latham State Police arrested Maniscalco on a warrant for additional sex crime charges. Police say after he was initially arrested, an investigation continued into Maniscalco, and they’ve now identified additional victims under the age of 12.

Charges:

predatory sexual assault against a child

first-degree sexual abuse (two counts)

first-degree criminal sexual act

first-degree attempted criminal sexual act

Maniscalco was processed at the Albany County Correctional Facility and arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court. He was returned to the Albany County Correctional Facility instead of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.