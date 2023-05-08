ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Ryan Critcher, 33, was convicted of nine counts in a domestic violence case. Critcher faces 13 to 26 years in state prison.

The indictment alleges the following:

  • On or around July 12, 2021, Critcher violated an order of protection in Colonie. Critcher had a sledgehammer, which he intended to use against a different victim.
  • On or around November 30, 2021, Crticher violated an order of protection and injured that same victim, this time in Albany.
  • Critcher continued to violate the order of protection by trying to contact the victim repeatedly between December 8, 2021, and May 9, 2022.

Critcher was charged with the following:

  • One Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony
  • One Count of Assault in the Third Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
  • One Count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt, a Class D Felony
  • Four Counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, a Class E Felony
  • One Count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor
  • One Count of Tampering with a Witness in the Fourth Degree, A Class A Misdemeanor

Sentencing is scheduled for June 14. Assistant District Attorneys handling the prosecution advise those who know of someone in need to contact Equinox locally at (518) 432-7865 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.