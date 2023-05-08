ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Ryan Critcher, 33, was convicted of nine counts in a domestic violence case. Critcher faces 13 to 26 years in state prison.

The indictment alleges the following:

On or around July 12, 2021, Critcher violated an order of protection in Colonie. Critcher had a sledgehammer, which he intended to use against a different victim.

On or around November 30, 2021, Crticher violated an order of protection and injured that same victim, this time in Albany.

Critcher continued to violate the order of protection by trying to contact the victim repeatedly between December 8, 2021, and May 9, 2022.

Critcher was charged with the following:

One Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony

One Count of Assault in the Third Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

One Count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt, a Class D Felony

Four Counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, a Class E Felony

One Count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor

One Count of Tampering with a Witness in the Fourth Degree, A Class A Misdemeanor

Sentencing is scheduled for June 14. Assistant District Attorneys handling the prosecution advise those who know of someone in need to contact Equinox locally at (518) 432-7865 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.