ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Ryan Critcher, 33, was convicted of nine counts in a domestic violence case. Critcher faces 13 to 26 years in state prison.
The indictment alleges the following:
- On or around July 12, 2021, Critcher violated an order of protection in Colonie. Critcher had a sledgehammer, which he intended to use against a different victim.
- On or around November 30, 2021, Crticher violated an order of protection and injured that same victim, this time in Albany.
- Critcher continued to violate the order of protection by trying to contact the victim repeatedly between December 8, 2021, and May 9, 2022.
Critcher was charged with the following:
- One Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony
- One Count of Assault in the Third Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
- One Count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt, a Class D Felony
- Four Counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, a Class E Felony
- One Count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor
- One Count of Tampering with a Witness in the Fourth Degree, A Class A Misdemeanor
Sentencing is scheduled for June 14. Assistant District Attorneys handling the prosecution advise those who know of someone in need to contact Equinox locally at (518) 432-7865 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.