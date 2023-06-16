ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been convicted of murder, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. Marquis Jackson, 35, was convicted of one count of second-degree murder following a jury trial in Albany County Supreme Court on June 16.

The indictment alleged that on May 16, Jackson intentionally caused the death of Tyrome Wallace at a location on Washington Avenue in Albany. Jackson was accused of stabbing the victim 14 times.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 28. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison.