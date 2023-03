ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Jimmie Lee Allen, 60, of Albany, was convicted of murder. According to the indictment, Allen intentionally caused the death of Rodney McLean on August 12.

In September, Allen had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Allen will be sentenced on June 6 at 2 p.m. and faces 25 years to life in State Prison.