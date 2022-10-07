ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been found guilty after a jury trial in connection with a stabbing in East Capitol Park. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Alexander Contompasis, 39, was convicted of all charges in a five-count indictment.
The indictment alleged that on January 6 around 12:15 p.m., Contompasis stabbed two people during a fight between two different protest groups outside the New York State Capitol. One of them was seriously injured.
Charges in the indictment
- First-degree assault (felony)
- Two counts of first-degree attempted assault (felony)
- Second-degree assault (felony)
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
His sentencing is scheduled for November 18. Contompasis faces up to 25 years in state prison for the first-degree assault conviction, and up to 15 years for the first-degree attempted assault conviction. In total, he could potentially be sentenced to up to 40 years.