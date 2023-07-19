ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the suspects in the murder case of William Hooks was convicted in Albany County Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon. Jaiquan Allah, 26, was convicted of murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and assault in the second degree.

According to the indictment, in June 2020, Allah intentionally, either personally or by acting in concert with another, caused the death of Hooks by shooting him with an illegally possessed handgun. Allah was also accused of physically harming a second victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 8. Allah faces up to 40 years to life in prison.