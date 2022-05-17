ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly stealing Assemblyman Andy Goodell’s car from a parking garage at Empire State Plaza. New York State Police said Alex Slagle, 25, was arrested on May 16.

On May 9 around 9:50 p.m., police received a report of a stolen car. Around 3:30 a.m. the next day, the stolen vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Lark Street and Madison Avenue in Albany. Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle, which was totaled in the crash, fled the scene.

After an investigation, police found that Slagle entered the P-3 parking level of the Empire State Plaza and stole a black 2009 BWM that was unlocked with the keys inside. As he exited the garage, Slagle allegedly stopped and loaded the car with tools that were stolen from a storage area located in P-1 parking.

Police said he was later involved in the crash at the intersection of Lark Street and Madison Avenue. Police were able to recover some of the stolen items after the crash.

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Police said Slagle was identified after they received an anonymous tip. He later turned himself in and was arraigned in Albany City Court. Slagle was released and is due to reappear on May 26.