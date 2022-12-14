ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography. Calvin Cross, 27, was charged with one count of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child.

On Friday, December 9, Albany detectives say they became aware Cross was allegedly in possession of child pornography. Detectives say he specifically had multiple videos of young children between the ages of seven and 12 engaging in sexual activity. Detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Children and Family Services Unit began to conduct an investigation.

On Tuesday, around 4:15 p.m., detectives executed a search warrant at Cross’ home related to the investigation, and took him into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Albany City Criminal Court on Tuesday, December 27 at 9 a.m.