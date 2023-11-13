ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested following a sex crimes investigation, according to state police. Tyler Smith, 26, is facing multiple charges.

An investigation conducted by the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce determined that Smith allegedly promoted and possessed images of child sexual exploitation. On November 8, police executed a search warrant at Smith’s home in Albany, which resulted in him being taken into custody.

Smith was processed at SP Latham and charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany City Court on November 16 before being released.