DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested following a burglary investigation, according to the Bethlehem Police Department. Lawrence Femminella, 54, is facing multiple charges.

On December 5 at 11:42 p.m., police responded to an active burglary at Shannon Chiropractic Wellness in Delmar. Upon arrival, officers observed someone inside the building.

Police made contact with the person, who was identified as Femminella. Further investigation determined that Femminella had forced entry into the business, and that he was also currently under the supervision of New York State Parole.

Femminella was then taken into custody. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal contempt

Possession of burglar tools

Femminella was arraigned at the Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 12.