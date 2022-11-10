ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting another inmate. Investigators say Benjamin J. Dent is being accused of striking another inmate in the face multiple times, causing a sinus fracture.

Bent was already being housed for charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Violation of Parole. He will be arraigned at Colonie Town Court next week for the assault charge.