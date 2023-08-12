ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested following an assault investigation, according to police. James Holmes, 59, faces multiple charges.

On August 1 around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence at Townsend Park Apartments for reports of an assault. Upon arrival, police were told by a male victim that Holmes, who the victim knew, had assaulted him while in the apartment, allegedly slashing the victim, who sustained non-life threatening lacerations to his head, face and hand.

On August 11, police executed a search warrant at the apartment complex, where they located Holmes and took him into custody. He was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Holmes was arraigned at the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.