WARNING: This article contains an image that may be considered graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog. Tahir Jeffers, 24, was arraigned Wednesday at the Albany City Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance.

The Albany Police Department says on January 12, investigators responded to a report of animal cruelty. They responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham to see a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought to the facility with several wounds, severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from several other medical ailments.

Image of neglected dog via Albany Police

Through their investigation, investigators found that Jeffers failed to provide the dog with adequate food, water, medical care, and shelter. Police say the lack of sustenance ultimately resulted in the dog suffering from starvation, dehydration, and hypothermia, leaving her with multiple puncture wounds, broken teeth, and anemia. Police also say she was semi-conscious when she arrived at the vet.

The dog was treated at the veterinary hospital and turned over the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.