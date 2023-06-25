ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged with knocking over and damaging a statue outside a Lark Street restaurant, according to police. Devin Brewington, 28, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

On June 23 at 11:00 a.m., police responded to Villa di Como Ristorante, located at 286 Lark Street in Albany, for a report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, officers say they were informed that someone had intentionally tipped over the statue at 1:30 a.m., causing it to break.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Brewington as a suspect. He was then taken into custody at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Madison Avenue and Trinity Place.

Brewington was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with a separate occurrence that took place on April 23. According to police, during this incident, Brewington intentionally kicked the mirror off a parked car in the 100 block area of Fourth Avenue.

Brewington was arraigned on Friday in Albany City Criminal Court. This was the second time in three months that the restaurant’s statue had been knocked down