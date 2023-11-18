ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery, according to the Albany Police Department. Reginald Knox, 54, is facing multiple charges.

On November 17 at 5:30 p.m., police say Knox entered TD Bank on State Street and allegedly passed a note to the teller stating that he had a gun, demanding that cash be withdrawn from the drawer. The teller then complied and Knox reportedly fled the bank with the money.

Officers were able to locate Knox, and following a brief pursuit on foot near Green Street and South Ferry Street, police placed him into custody. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Knox was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was arraigned on November 18 at the Albany City Criminal Court and was remanded to the Albany County Jail.