LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after a fatal crash in Lake George. Officials said Anthony Futia drove a motorcycle onto a bike path and struck several pedestrians. One adult and one child died in the crash.

Futia, 33, was charged with the following:

Three Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

Two Counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree

One Count of Assault in the Second Degree

Two Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Two Counts of Driving While Intoxicated

Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Any Drug or Drugs

Reckless Driving

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree

The crash took place on June 12. Officials said Futia was under the influence when he drove a motorcycle at a high rate of speed onto a paved bike path. He is accused of striking six pedestrians.

James Persons, 38, and Quinton Delgadillo, 8, both of Lake George, were killed. Jasmine Luellen, 30, of Lake George, was also injured. She is Persons fiancée and Delgadillo’s mother. Three other children with the group were not injured.

At the time of the crash, Futia was not legally allowed to drive a motorcycle or any other vehicle. A spokesperson with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles told NEWS10 he never had a license in the state of New York. They said he had multiple suspensions on his record, including in 2019 when he was charged with driving while impaired.

Delgadillo was a third grader at Lake George Elementary School. The principal said he was “well-liked, super polite, and loved by all. He was a good friend to all of his classmates.” A roadside memorial was set up at the crash site to honor the victims. The community also held multiple fundraisers to help the victims’ family.