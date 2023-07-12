Police discovered over 40 pounds of cannabis in the suspect’s vehicle.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday morning, New York State Police arrested Olandise L. Warren, 29, following a traffic stop on I-787 in Albany. Warren was charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the first degree.

Troopers that stopped Warren discovered that he did not possess a valid driver’s license. Further investigation uncovered 44 pounds of illegally possessed cannabis in the vehicle and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Warren was arraigned at the Albany City Court. He was released under the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department.