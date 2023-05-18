ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged after he was found to be illegally possessing a loaded handgun. The man, Tamir Tunnell, 23, was arrested by Albany Police Department on May 16.

At 6:30 p.m. on May 16, police patrol officers stopped Tunnell in the area of Quail Street and First Street in regard to an ongoing investigation. During the stop, officers found Tunnell to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that was concealed in his waistband.

Tunnell was taken into custody after the firearm was recovered by police. He was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Tunnell was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.