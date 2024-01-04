ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested twice amid a lengthy drug sale investigation that began in the spring of 2023. Davon Sisnett, 36, faces a slew of charges.

In the spring of 2023, state police say they received information that Sisnett was handling and selling illicit drugs. The investigation led to police executing a search warrant at his home in Albany on December 8, 2023.

State Police say they seized multiple controlled substances, a large sum of money, and drug paraphernalia. Sisnett was arrested at the scene.

Original charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (four counts)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Sisnett was taken to Latham State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Albany City Court and was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

According to New York State Police, amid further investigation, they discovered a storage unit used by Sisnett in Rensselaer. Police executed a search warrant on the unit, and said more controlled substances, and two illegally possessed, loaded handguns were found and seized.

State Police say both guns had an illegal high-capacity magazine. An arrest warrant related to the items found in the storage unit was issued on December 26, 2023, and Sisnett was found at his Albany home three days later and was arrested.

Additional Charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Sisnett was arrested with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service and was taken into custody. He was taken to Latham State Police for processing and was taken to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility for arraignment.