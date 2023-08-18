ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing charges after reports were made of a bullet hole in the door of a residence on Livingston Avenue. Harold Cowan, 68, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

Officers from the Albany Police Department located evidence consistent with gunfire. The Crime Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at the 500 block of Livingston Avenue and recovered a Ruger LC9 handgun. Cowan was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.