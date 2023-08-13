ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested following a shots fired investigation, according to police. Zion Gaddy, 22, faces multiple charges.

On August 13 at 1:10 a.m., police responded to the area of Morton Avenue and Eagle Street for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of gunfire, and following an investigation, police determined that Gaddy was responsible for the incident and had fired at least one round at a fleeing car.

Gaddy was then taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Police conducted a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Morton Avenue, where officers recovered a .380 handgun. Gaddy was arraigned at the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.