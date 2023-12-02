ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested following an incident with police, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Hyron Celestine, 20, is facing multiple charges.

On December 2 at 9:08 a.m., officers observed a man in the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue in Albany who was believed to be in possession an illegal firearm. Police began interviewing the man, identified as Celestine, before a short struggle ensued resulting in Celestine’s arrest.

Police say Celestine was found to have a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number which was reportedly stolen out of Gloversville, as well as quantities of several illegal narcotics and packaging materials. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

According to police, Celestine currently has an open case regarding a previous weapon charge out of Colonie that prohibits him from legally possessing a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Court on December 3.