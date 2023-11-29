ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested following a traffic stop after deputies say he was wanted on multiple warrants from multiple agencies. Mohammed Alsamaraae, 23, faces multiple charges.

On Tuesday, around 4:20 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on patrol when they saw a driver leave his car near First Street and Judson Street in Albany that was known to have active warrants. Deputies interviewed the man and identified him as Alsamaraae.

Deputies confirmed he had multiple warrants from multiple agencies. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office did not mention what the warrants were for. A further investigation revealed to deputies that Alsamaraae had pills pressed with fentanyl on him.

Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Alsamaraae was turned over to the Menands Police Department for his warrant out of their agency.