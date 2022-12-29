ALBANAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen M. Drake II, 26 of Albany. Drake allegedly fled from police and threw an illegally possessed handgun out the window in an incident in October.

On October 22, Sheriff Deputies tried to pull over a car, later identified as Drake, while patrolling Albany when the car failed to comply and led deputies on a brief pursuit. Officers explain Drake threw a loaded Taurus .40 caliber handgun out of the car window. Sheriff deputies got an arrest warrant and on December 29, Drake was taken into custody without incident.

Charges

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Tampering with physical evidence

Third degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

According to police, Drake was arraigned in Albany City Court and was remanded to the Albany County correctional facility. Drake is due to appear in Albany City Court on January 3, 2023, for a preliminary hearing.