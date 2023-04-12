ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, a City of Albany man was arrested following an active domestic dispute. Police driving on Washington Avenue say they observed a physical altercation between Teadric R. Moten, 22, and his girlfriend.

Moten was seen striking his girlfriend with a closed fist. Police learned Moten had also forcibly removed the victim’s eyeglasses from her face.

Police say Moten fled on foot when they tried to intercept the domestic incident. He was taken into custody and charged with one count of Robbery in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, one count of Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, one count of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, and one count of Menacing in the Third Degree.

Moten was transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility to be held as a pre-arraign detainee. He will be arraigned at Albany City Court on Wednesday.