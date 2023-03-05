ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for multiple drug-related charges. Kenneth Neely, 58, allegedly possessed cocaine, fentanyl, and digital scales.

On Wednesday, March 1, around 12:45 p.m., deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office say they received information about alleged drug activity near Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Deputies say after they saw a hand-to-hand transaction, they approached a Ford F-150 and identified Neely in the truck. Albany County Sheriff’s K-9 was brought in and alerted deputies of narcotics. Deputies say Neely was found to possess a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl, as well as digital scales.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Neely was arraigned in the City of Albany Criminal Court. He was released to Albany County Probation.