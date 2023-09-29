ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop on Friday. Police say Eloiyo Allen discarded a handbag from the vehicle that contained 230 glassine envelopes containing fentanyl, plastic tie-offs containing crack cocaine, and U.S. currency.
Allen was arraigned in the City of Albany Court for the following charges:
- Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree
- Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree
- Traffic tickets for violations of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws