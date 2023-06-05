LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shortly after midnight on Monday, the Colonie Police, the Town of Colonie Fire Services, and the Shaker Road Loudonville Fire Department responded to a brush fire at a roundabout on Albany Shaker Road. An individual was located nearby and further investigation determined the same individual caused multiple fires over the past few weeks.

Police say most of the fires were minor brush fires along roadways. Police also believe the suspect caused a brush fire on May 15 that damaged the Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa Church. Police charged the suspect with Monday’s fire, a brush fire on May 31 on Everett Road, and the church fire.

Mark A. Marcus, 25, was arranged in the Town of Colonie Justice Court. He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree arson, fifth-degree arson, and second-degree reckless endangerment. Marcus was released to the supervision of Albany County Probation pending a future court appearance. Police investigations are ongoing.