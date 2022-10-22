ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with drugs and a stolen handgun. The Albany Police Department said Jaiquan Brown, 31, was arrested on Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said detectives stopped Brown on Central Avenue near Henry Johnson Boulevard as part of an ongoing investigation. Brown was allegedly found with crack cocaine in his pants. A .25 caliber handgun was also recovered, which police said was reported stolen out of North Carolina in April 2012.

Charges

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Brown was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He was then remanded to the Albany County Jail.