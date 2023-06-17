ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested for illegally possessing a loaded firearm, according to police. Nalone Latimer, 23, is facing multiple charges.

On June 16 at 10:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Avenue and Colvin Avenue in Albany for a traffic violation. While interviewing the driver, who was identified as Latimer, deputies observed a loaded Taurus INTL 9mm handgun on the floor of the driver’s seat underneath Latimer’s legs.

Police say Latimer did not lawfully possess the firearm and was placed into custody. In addition to the traffic violation, he was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Latimer will be arraigned in Albany City Court on June 17.