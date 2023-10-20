ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on October 18 following a traffic stop, according to police. Damien Carter, 30, is facing multiple charges.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., Albany detectives stopped Carter in the area of Clinton Avenue and North Lake Avenue in connection to an ongoing investigation. Police stated that Carter was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine during the traffic stop.

Carter was then take into custody. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Carter was arraigned at the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.