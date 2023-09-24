ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested on drug charges following a pursuit with police, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Phillip Williams, 46, is facing multiple charges.

On September 23, police conducted a traffic stop in Albany for vehicle and traffic law violations. Upon interviewing the driver, identified as Williams, deputies discovered that Williams was driving with a suspended license.

After being asked to exit the vehicle, Williams reportedly fled the scene, and after being pursued by police, eventually crashed into a residence in the area of Livingston Avenue and North Manning Boulevard. He was then take into custody, and found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

Williams was transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries stemming from the crash, where he is being held as a pre-arraigned detainee. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Williams was also charged with a series of vehicle and traffic law violations. He will be arraigned at the Albany City Court on September 24.