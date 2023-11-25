ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested following a traffic stop, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Ashad Cooper, 33, is facing multiple charges.

On November 24 at 3:15 p.m., police stopped a car with an illegal window tint that had been speeding on Livingston Avenue. During the stop, a K9 search was conducted, which resulted in a positive alert.

Within the car, police located a quantity of narcotics and marijuana that were packaged for sale, over $15,000 in cash and state vehicle inspection stickers that were reported stolen from a local repair shop. The driver, identified as Cooper, was taken into custody and now faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a control substance with intent to sell

Third-degree criminal possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell

Third-degree criminal possession of a hallucinogen

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a control substance

Four counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a control substance

Third-degree criminal possession of cannabis

Drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle on highway

Two traffic violations

Cooper was placed as a pre-arraigned detainee at the Albany County Correctional Facility before being arraigned on Saturday morning.