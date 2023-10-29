NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested after reportedly violating an order of protection, according to police. Shawn Grady, 41, is facing multiple charges.

On October 28 at 3:16 p.m., deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call for a disturbance at a home in New Scotland. Upon arrival, officers located a man outside the residence, who police identified as Grady.

The investigation by police revealed there was an order of protection in place mandating that Grady stay away from the home. Police stated that Grady was also found to be in possession of a shotgun and had been convicted of a previous felony.

Grady was then taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned at the New Scotland Court and then released on his own recognizance.