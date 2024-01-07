ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested following a burglary investigation, according to police. Henry Villalongo, 46, is facing multiple charges.

On January 7 at 3:20 a.m., police responded to 149 Second Avenue following reports of an active burglary. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of forced entry into the business, and found that the suspect had already fled the scene.

Police then spoke to a witness who claimed to have seen the suspect leave the store with a cash register. The witness told officers that when he confronted the man, the suspect allegedly displayed a knife and attempted to stab him before running off.

Further investigation revealed footprints in the snow that officers were able to track, leading them to find Villalongo near Krank Street and Seymore Avenue. Police identified Villalongo as the suspect of the incident and arrested him.

Police say Villalongo was found to be in possession of a pocket knife, a screwdriver and a flash light. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree burglary

First-degree robbery

Possession of burglar’s tools

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Villalongo was arraigned at the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.