ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday following a stolen wallet investigation out of Troy. Grady Turner, 65, faces multiple charges.

On Monday, June 5, around 10:39 a.m., troopers received a complaint regarding a stolen wallet from a store in Troy. According to police, an investigation found Turner had stolen the wallet and its contents from the victim while they were distracted shopping.

Turner was identified with the help of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center and the New York State Division of Parole. He was arrested and taken to Brunswick State Police for processing.

Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny (three counts)

Third-degree criminal trespassing (three counts)

Petit larceny

Turner was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court. He was taken to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility where he’s held without bail.