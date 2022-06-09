ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested an Albany man after a road rage incident and shots fired call in the city Wednesday night. Peter Strandhart, 53, was charged with Assault in the First and Second Degree.

Around 9:40 p.m., police were called to the area of Cherry Street and Dongan Avenue for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found evidence consistent with gunshots and two people who had been hit by a pickup truck near the intersection.

Police said during a road rage incident, Strandhart intentionally drove the pickup truck toward a man and a woman, both 24, and hit them with his truck. The woman was temporarily pinned under the vehicle and has fractured bones and a head injury. The man has a fractured ankle.

Both victims were sent to Albany Medical Center. Their injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

Strandhart was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.