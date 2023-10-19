ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested after allegedly receiving $138K from a victim for construction work and never completing it. Michael Matteo, 57, is charged with second-degree grand larceny.

On August 8, Albany Police received a call from a victim who said he paid Matteo $138K for construction work to be done, but Matteo never completed the work. Through an investigation, Albany Police say they found Matteo received payments from June 21, 2022, through January 11, 2023, to renovate a residence in the City of Albany.

Police say Matteo accepted the payment but never completed the work. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Albany City Criminal Court.