ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Saturday following a fraudulent check investigation. Christopher Johnson, 33, faces multiple charges.

On May 15, state troopers received information that American Legion Post 415 in Clifton Park had funds stolen from its bank account. American Legion Post 415 is a non-profit organization meant to serve wartime veterans.

According to state police, an investigation determined Johnson possessed forged checks named to him and deposited them at a financial institution in Colonie. Police said Johnson ended up with over $3,500 from the organization’s account.

Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

Second-degree possession of a forged instrument (two counts)

Johnson was arrested in the area of South Pear Street and was taken to Latham State Police for processing. He was arraigned in the Colonie Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.