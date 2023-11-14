ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred Monday, November 6, at the 20/20 Market. Joseff Robinson, 30, faces charges.

Menands Police said they received a report of an assault at the 20/20 Market at 703 N. Pearl Street on Monday, November 6. Officers were unable to locate a victim or suspect in the area at the time. A 38-year-old victim was later located at the hospital.

Menands Police say Robinson was processed, arraigned, and was remanded to the Albany County Jail on charges. He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Menands Court at a later date.