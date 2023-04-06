ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Taykwun Smoaks, 30 of Albany. Smoaks was allegedly involved in child sexual exploitation.

Police explain Smoaks is accused of having and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation. His arrest follows an investigation and execution of a search warrant on his home in Albany on April 5. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Charges

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Criminal possession of a sexual performance by a child

Smoaks was arrested and processed at Latham state police. He was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility where he was held until arraignment on April 6, in the Albany City Court and released to the supervision of probation.